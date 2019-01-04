Conor McGregor I'M A DAD AGAIN! ... Baby #2 Born!

Conor McGregor's Girlfriend Gives Birth to Baby #2

Breaking News

Conor McGregor just left the hospital with his SECOND CHILD -- after his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, gave birth to their new baby!

The UFC superstar posted a photo with the new baby and his older boy, Conor Jr., with the caption, "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam."

He added, "2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

No word on the name or the sex of the newest McGregor family member. We'll update as soon as we find out.

McGregor's celebrity friends are already reaching out -- The Rock posted a message saying, "Ohana! Congrats brother!!"

Hopefully, Conor had a driver waiting for him outside of the hospital because his driver's license is still suspended in Ireland stemming from a 2017 traffic stop.

As we previously reported, McGregor pled guilty in November to going 95 in a 60 in a blue Range Rover. His license was suspended for 6 months and he was hit with a $1,100 fine.

Conor's oldest child, Conor Jr., was born on May 5, 2017 -- a few months before Conor Sr. got in the boxing ring and fought Floyd Mayweather.

Conor obviously lost that bout -- but reportedly made around $100 MILLION.

Conor Sr. is already training his little boy how to fight -- recently posting footage of Conor Jr. hitting the mitts.