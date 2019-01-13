Adrien Broner Cop Video He Violated Me in Front of Everyone ... Accuser Said

Adrien Broner Police Video, Accuser Says He Violated Her in Front of Everyone

EXCLUSIVE

The woman accusing Adrien Broner of a committing a sex crime at a Cleveland nightclub back in June, told police he forced himself on her in front of a crowd of people ... and no one stepped in to help.

TMZ Sports has obtained the police footage from the moment when the accuser and a witness filed the police report accusing the boxer of forcibly kissing her at The Park Social Lounge on June 9 after an NBA Finals game.

The woman says she was in the VIP section when Broner pinned her down on a couch and began kissing her.

"All of the sudden I'm flat on my back," the woman says ... "He kept telling me to shut up, and telling me to kiss him."

The woman says she tried to signal for help but no one in the area stepped in. Eventually, someone took a photo and the camera flash startled Broner and he got off of her, she claims.

The woman says she was PISSED because she felt violated and added, "I don't give a f*ck who you are. I take my personal space very seriously."

Officials later arrested Broner and charged him with felony gross sexual imposition and felony abduction.

The most serious charge is the felony abduction count -- which carries a maximum 5-year prison sentence.

He's due back in court next month.