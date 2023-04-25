Glen Powell's GF Unfollows Sydney Sweeney Amid Dating Rumors

Glen Powell's girlfriend seemingly isn't here for her boo getting any closer with his costar Sydney Sweeney ... because she did a social media detox of Sydney amid rumors she and Glen called it quits.

Glen's gf, Gigi Paris, unfollowed the "Euphoria" star on Instagram just as Sydney and Glen are stirring buzz their relationship is more than a work thing. Paris also posted breakup music on her IG stories, further fueling the notion she and Glen are dunzo.

Folks online have been speculating that Syd and Glen are a secret item -- or not-so-secret, depending on how you look at it. They both appeared at CinemaCon Monday night in Vegas ... and fans think the looks they're giving each other are super telling.

As you know, they had a blast shooting their new rom-com, "Anyone But You," in Australia... and a seriously cozy clip of the two, had fans going nuts -- one where Glen playfully dips Sydney while chilling on the couch.

Just to complicate things even more ... Sydney's supposedly still with restaurant owner Jonathan Davino, with whom she got engaged last year.