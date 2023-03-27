Sen. Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
Sen. Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed In Brutal Attack ... 'Life-Threatening' Injuries
3/27/2023 5:44 PM PT
Sen. Rand Paul says a member of his staff was stabbed in broad daylight in Washington D.C. ... resulting in what police are calling "life-threatening" injuries.
Kentucky's U.S. Senator announced Monday the unnamed staffer was "brutally attacked" over the weekend and he and his wife are praying they make a speedy and complete recovery.
The Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 PM Saturday night less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol and found a person suffering from stab wounds.
Police say the victim, who Rand says works for him, was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
MPD also says officers arrested a 42-year-old man named Glynn Neal in connection with the alleged attack, charging him with assault with intent to kill.
No word yet on motive, but Sen. Paul says he's "relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested."