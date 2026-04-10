Jayson Tatum Returns To MSG For First Time Since Achilles Tear

Jayson Tatum, less than a year after rupturing his Achilles, returned to the location of the worst moment in his pro career ... and while his Celtics lost to the Knicks, the superstar hooper left the historic arena on his two feet -- a win in itself.

Tatum's Celtics faced the Knicks on Thursday night, losing a tightly contested game, 112-106 ... but arguably, the bigger issue was getting Jayson through the game healthy, mentally, and physically.

"Absolutely," JT responded when asked if he was relieved to get the game behind him.

It was a big moment, a big hurdle for me. I was nervous and anxious to come back here," Tatum said.

"Obviously, I wanted to win and play great, but more importantly, I just kind of wanted to walk off the floor on my own two feet."

As for his play during the game, Tatum was the All-NBA player fans know ... filling up the box score, dropping 24 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out eight assists in his 40 minutes on the hardwood.

Of course, the injury occurred on May 12, 2025, during game 4 of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals game against the Knicks. Tatum, who'd been playing an awesome game, scoring 42 points, went down after suffering the non-contact injury with 2:58 remaining in the game.

The Celtics lost the series, and the grueling rehab process began for Jayson.