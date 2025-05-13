Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery For Torn Achilles, Out Indefinitely

Jayson Tatum's playoff run is over -- the Celtics just announced he has surgery to repair a torn right Achilles.

The Boston forward sustained the injury late in Monday night's loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden -- when he went down while trying to leap for a loose ball.

Initially, all of Boston had hoped it wasn't too serious ... but the Cs said Tuesday that Tatum had "successful surgery" on his ruptured right Achilles and will have a lengthy rehab to get back to the floor.

"No timetable is currently available for his return," the Celtics said, "but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

It's obviously tough news for the Celtics, who are down 3-1 to the Knicks. While he had started the series slowly, Tatum was by far the best Boston player in Game 4 -- as he had recorded 42 points and eight rebounds before he suffered the injury.

The Celtics will return home Wednesday to try to begin their comeback against NY -- but without Tatum in the lineup, it's certainly going to be a tough road.

Speedy recovery, JT.

