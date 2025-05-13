Celtics' Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery For Torn Achilles, Out Indefinitely

Jayson Tatum's playoff run is over -- the Celtics just announced he has surgery to repair a torn right Achilles.

The Boston forward sustained the injury late in Monday night's loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden -- when he went down while trying to leap for a loose ball.

Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025 @espn

Initially, all of Boston had hoped it wasn't too serious ... but the Cs said Tuesday that Tatum had "successful surgery" on his ruptured right Achilles and will have a lengthy rehab to get back to the floor.

"No timetable is currently available for his return," the Celtics said, "but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

It's obviously tough news for the Celtics, who are down 3-1 to the Knicks. While he had started the series slowly, Tatum was by far the best Boston player in Game 4 -- as he had recorded 42 points and eight rebounds before he suffered the injury.

The Celtics will return home Wednesday to try to begin their comeback against NY -- but without Tatum in the lineup, it's certainly going to be a tough road.