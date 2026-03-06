Jayson Tatum Slated to Make Season Debut Nearly a Year After Achilles Injury

Jayson Tatum is back -- the Boston Celtics announced their superstar will make his season debut on Friday, almost a year after he tore his Achilles in the playoffs.

The Cs shared the news on X page ... with an injury update listing Tatum as available for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden.

They followed up the announcement with a throwback photo of Tatum celebrating on the court with his teammate, Payton Pritchard.

This will be Tatum's first appearance of the season -- he tore his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Celtics' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks last May.

Tatum, 28, has documented his road to recovery ... and recently dropped a new vlog on his Instagram, giving his fans a behind-the-scenes look at his progress.

Despite Tatum being missed, the Celtics have stayed strong this year, thanks to Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and the rest of the team holding down the fort.

They are currently 41-21, sitting second in the Eastern Conference.