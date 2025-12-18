Ella Mai Says Son With Jayson Tatum Could Be A 'Singing Hooper'

Play video content KISS XTRA

Ella Mai is finally opening up about her son with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ... revealing in a new interview this week she feels the little man has both mommy and daddy's talents!!

The "Little Things" singer jumped on the British radio station KISSXTRA to discuss her upcoming album "Do You Still Love Me?" ... but the host also snuck in questions about her motherhood journey.

Mai lit up when she spoke about her son ... saying he's put his musical skills on display -- so who knows, maybe he's the next Troy Bolton?!

"You know what, it's giving a little bit of both right now," Mai said, "We might have a little singing hooper on our hands."

"He can hold a little note; he is young, but he can hold a little note."

She also touched on her decision to keep her son, pregnancy and relationship with Tatum largely out of the public eye, explaining that it's not hard to protect one's peace.

"We're gonna keep this completely private, Ima keep my peace, and I don't want anyone wishing negativity on me, or him, or whatever," Mai said.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"You know, the internet is the Wild Wild West!"

Mai also admitted that she never envisioned becoming a mom when she was young, only an artist -- but she made it clear she has zero regrets, adding that sharing this journey with Tatum has been an incredibly rewarding experience she wouldn’t trade for anything.