Jayson Tatum, Celtics Arrive At Miami Hotel Amid NBA Title Celebration

The NBA champs have taken their celebration to Florida ... with Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates arriving at a fancy hotel in Miami on Tuesday -- and, of course, the Larry O'Brien Trophy came along for the fun!!

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the superstar hooper all smiles as he cradled the hardware ... showing him hopping off a team bus and into the building.

It was no secret the victors were heading for the Sunshine State -- they had their travel plans etched on a whiteboard in the locker room as they partied their faces off after beating the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Tatum and the trophy have been inseparable ever since the presentation ... as No. 0 even had it sitting right next to him on the plane ride.

The plan is, according to reports, to live it up in Miami for the next few days ... before jetting back to Beantown for Friday's championship parade.

It may not be the warmest welcome in Miami, though ... as local legend Uncle Luke made it clear he's not a fan of the champs invading his territory.

"Whoever is hosting Boston Celtics in Miami for a party need to be ran out of Miami," Luke said. "I am pretty sure some groupie ass Promoter not from here."