Doris Burke Cracks Caitlin Clark Joke ... During NBA Finals

Doris Burke poked fun at the nationwide Caitlin Clark obsession during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday ... cracking a joke about the narrative surrounding the WNBA superstar's treatment on the court.

The ESPN talent name-dropped the Indiana Fever hooper following a hard foul in the second quarter of the Celtics' series-clinching win over the Mavericks ... when P.J. Washington wrapped his arms around Kristaps Porzingis and dragged him to the hardwood.

Doris Burke on physical play in the NBA Finals 😂



"If that were Caitlin Clark it might spark a debate for a week."

Burke was quick to react with a witty comment ... saying, "If that were Caitlin Clark, it might spark a debate for a week."

The joke was well-received ... as Mike Breen let out a chuckle.

Of course, there has been a huge debate surrounding whether CC has been unfairly roughed up early on in her rookie season -- most recently, she got clobbered by her on-court nemesis, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Some say it's simply part of the game ... but others believe she's been targeted due to jealousy over her popularity.

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket

Burke seemingly thinks the whole argument is silly ... as her tone sounded like she's exhausted over the subject.