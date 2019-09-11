'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay on Disney Date with DeMario Jackson

Reality (TV) doesn't get much better than this -- Scheana Shay and DeMario Jackson bringing their two franchises together with some lovin' at the Mouse House.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star and the former 'Bachelorette'/'BiP' contestant were spotted canoodling Tuesday at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, where they were showing off some pretty significant PDA as they went ride-hopping with a few 'VPR' pals.

DeMario ('memba him?!) had his arms wrapped around Scheana a few different times throughout the day, and she seemed pretty down. Of course, it could all be for show.

SplashNews.com

Remember, DeMario was spotted with Corinne Olympios at Disnyeland a couple years ago after their 'BiP' scandal ... when she all but insinuated he'd violated her. It looked like they were romantically linked, but we were told otherwise ... just friends, apparently.

That whole thing is well behind us at this point, and DeMario and Corinne remained cool since then. Now, it looks like he's found a good match from across channels.