Olivia Jade All Disneyland Smiles as It's Looking Good for Mom, Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade is no Dumbo ... she's detached herself from all the college drama by goofing around with her boyfriend and her buds at Disneyland.

Olivia and crew hit up Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Friday, smooching with her BF, and she looked like she didn't have a care in the world ... and she may have good reason.

Mama Lori Loughlin and papa Mossimo Giannulli got some good news Friday, when prosecutors all but folded like cheap suits in Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal case ... recommending just 1 month in jail.

What prosecutors said was revealing. They had lots of tough language about rich people cutting corners, but in the end they said it doesn't matter how much time rich people serve ... just that they serve some time. Even they don't believe that.

BTW ... Felicity's asking for no time behind bars, and she might get what she's after because our sources say the probation department which prepared a sentencing report would be fine with that.