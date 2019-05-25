College Admissions Ringleader I Coached Tens of Thousands of Students

College Admissions Ringleader Rick Singer, I Coached Thousands of Students

Rick Singer, the Varsity Blues ringleader who pled guilty to rigging entrance exams and bribing college coaches, bragged under oath he coached "tens of thousands" of students.

Singer sat for a deposition, obtained by the L.A. Times, back in 2016, when a school was being sued by a student who claimed discrimination. He was an expert witness on behalf of the school, and claimed he had more than enough experience to testify because he served on admission committees for UCLA, Univ. of Calif. at Davis, Chapman Univ. and Univ. of Miami.

Turns out ... both UC campuses and Chapman told The Times Singer was lying ... he never worked for them.

Mind you this was 2 full years before the feds put Singer in their crosshairs. During this time, he developed a reputation among rich parents in Hollywood, the Silicon Valley, New York and elsewhere as the go-to guy to get their kids into college.

Scores of parents have been charged with federal crimes, and although some, including Felicity Huffman, have pled guilty, other, notably Lori Loughlin, have not. Defense sources in several cases tell TMZ, they believe they can convince a jury the parents, just like the colleges, were duped by Singer.

We got video of Singer earlier this month hanging in Florida, as he awaits sentencing.