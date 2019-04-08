Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Cheating Scandal ... I've 'Betrayed' my Daughter

Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Cheating Scandal

Breaking News

Felicity Huffman has thrown in the towel in her college admissions cheating scandal ... pleading guilty, along with 12 other parents and one coach.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star was one of 14 people who entered guilty pleas Monday. She pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud as well as honest services mail fraud.

Felicity Huffman, 56, of Los Angeles, Calif, paid Rick Singer $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT test. The girl had twice the amount of time as normal to take the exam and the proctor corrected her answers afterward.

Huffman released a statement saying, "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

She continues, "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

As for sentencing ... no word. TMZ broke the story, our sources in the prosecutor's office say they wanted some prison time. The prosecutor recommends a sentence to the judge, and the judge has the final word.

The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.

Lori Loughlin and her husband were not part of the plea deal.