'Varsity Blues' Ringleader Still Living Large ... I Still Got Skin in the Game

'Varsity Blues' Ringleader Rick Singer Still Living Large Despite Bribery Plea

Rick Singer, the man who pulled all the strings in the massive college admissions bribery case, is living the Porsche lifestyle while the clients he ratted out face years in prison.

Shirtless Rick was chillin' at a public pool Tuesday in St. Petersberg, Florida ... when a staffer from C13Originals spotted him and fired off questions... but the mastermind was impenetrable.

As we reported ... Rick copped a plea to racketeering conspiracy, tax conspiracy, money laundering and obstruction of justice. He faces a maximum of 65 years in prison, but he'll get way less for turning on those from who he richly profited.

Rick, who raked in more than $25 mil from wealthy parents like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, has already been forced to forfeit millions ... but he's still got a fancy set of wheels.

Rick booked it with 2 kayaks strapped to the roof of his fancy ride. We're guessing Olivia Jade won't be his plus one.