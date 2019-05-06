Olivia Jade Living Her Best Life As Parents Await Their Fate

Olivia Jade Living Her Best Life Her Parents? Not So Much!

Olivia Jade's a walking testament to what Sunday Funday looks like ... never mind her parents are engulfed in the biggest college admissions scam in American history.

We got Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter out Sunday in L.A. where she was dressed like your regular ol' college student but without the responsibilities anymore. We got her arriving at Fred Segal and took another stab at getting her take on her parents allegedly paying $500k in bribes to get her and her sis into USC under false pretenses.

But, check out the clip ... Olivia's clearly looking out for Numero Uno and her friends are there to make sure she adjusts back to her normal life amid the scandal. We've also got some pics ... showing Olivia surrounded by friends drinking what appear to be mimosas.

And, as kids do these days, they were also glued to their phones. You'll recall we also got Olivia out Friday leaving IKEA with a mystery man ... more evidence she's doing what she wanted to do in the first place -- pre-college.

As for her parents ... they're in the fight of their lives after pleading not guilty to a slew of charges.