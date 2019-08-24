Bradley Cooper Takes Daughter to Disneyland

Bradley Cooper is enjoying single-dad life -- just check out that stache! -- which means his daughter is absolutely enjoying dad-taking-me-to-Disneyland life!!!

The actor was out with 2-year-old, Lea, Friday at the Happiest Place on Earth, and the toddler brought that title to life with her grin as she and Brad went from ride to ride. Looks like he recruited other grown-ups for the trip too -- a possible nanny was tagging along.

No sign of Irina Shayk here though -- must not be her weekend with the kid.

Anyway, Lea tried her hand on a merry-go-round, the Story Book Land Canal Boats, Dumbo the Flying Elephant ... and, of course, a classic shoulder mount on pops himself.

Meanwhile, Brad and some of the adults he brought with him ended up park jumping at one point -- 'cause he was in the front car of the new Incredicoaster (formerly California Screamin') at California Adventure with a woman who was joining him and Lea for the day.

Lea's too small for that ride ... she must've been hangin' at Pixar Park or something.