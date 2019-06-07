Irina Shayk Suited to Fly Solo

Irina Shayk Leaves Town Amid Bradley Cooper Breakup Reports

Irina Shayk is getting the hell outta dodge, and no time like the present ... with all the buzz that she and Bradley Cooper are dunzo.

The supermodel was seen Thursday leaving the L.A. home she shares with Bradley, suitcase in hand, on her way to LAX. It wasn't "I'm moving out" luggage ... just one bag -- and she was pretty smiley for cameras.

So, if they really are breaking up after 4 years together ... Irina's doing a good job of at least looking unfazed by it.

Irina and Bradley started dating in 2015 and they had a baby girl, Lea De Seine, 2 years later.

It's unclear if Irina was intentionally going for a "Ghostbusters" look with her travel ensemble, but -- apologies to Bill Murray -- no one's ever done it better.

Who's she gonna call? That's what Bradley wants to know.