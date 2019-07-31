Lady Gaga Shows PDA with Familiar Face to Her

Sorry, Bradley-Gaga romance theorists, but Lady Gaga's clearly got her eyes -- and lips -- on another guy altogether ... the studio engineer she was sucking face with during brunch.

Gaga wasn't trying to hide it from anyone Sunday when she plopped down on her sidewalk table at Granville restaurant in Studio City. The dude she was locking lips with is Dan Horton, who's reportedly worked with LG on recordings years ago. He's also worked with Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Camila Cabello ... so he's got plenty of cred in the biz.

The Image Direct

It's unclear how serious they are but they looked pretty stoked during their date, which included some super close-up conversation -- and, of course, the kissing.

It's the first time Gaga's been out showing PDA with anyone since she and agent Christian Carino called off their engagement in February ... ending a 2-year relationship.

When Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up, "A Star is Born" fans were buzzing that life was about to imitate art.