Irina Shayk Takes a Dip in Ibiza in Neon Bikini

Single mom life seems to be treating Irina Shayk well so far -- VERY well based on how incredible she looks on a family vacay in Spain ... with Bradley Cooper nowhere in sight.

The supermodel's enjoying some yacht and beach time in Ibiza with her daughter, Lea De Seine, Tuesday and it looks like Irina's mom, Olga, was part of the girl squad too.

Backgrid

Irina stood out like she normally does, but even more so thanks to a sexy lime green swimsuit accentuating her figure ... as she hopped off the boat and took a dip in the sea. Wonder if she was inspired by Rita Ora?

We're told Irina and her family had yachts of fun for a few hours before heading back to land and calling it a day.

As we've reported ... Shayk and Cooper agreed last month to share custody of their daughter and live in the same city. Looks like Bradley's might have to step up his vacay game when it's his time with Lea.