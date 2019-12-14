Taylor Swift Celebrates 30th Birthday After Jingle Ball Performance
12/14/2019 11:24 AM PT
Taylor Swift turned 30 this weekend ... and it played like a star-studded Christmas special on network television. Nothin' but the best for TayTay!!!
The pop star performed Friday night at Madison Square Garden for iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball concert, where her Dirty 30 was acknowledged on stage with a giant birthday cake -- courtesy of the iHeart team and Elivs Duran, who led a communal "Happy Birthday."
Remember that time that @elvisduran prompted all of Madison Square Garden to wish @taylorswift13 a happy birthday? We do. 😉 #iHeartJingleBall pic.twitter.com/yL1Ab2TEfV— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 14, 2019 @iHeartRadio
She also got a sweet video montage of birthday wishes from tons of her celeb pals and contemporaries ... including Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Ryan Seacrest, Lauv, BTS, Why Don't We, Lizzo, 5 Seconds of Summer, Samuel L. Jackson, Camila Cabello and others.
Wishing a very happy 30th birthday to Ms. @taylorswift13! 🎂#iHeartJingleBall pic.twitter.com/pH2xAz3fQo— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) December 14, 2019 @iHeartRadio
Then came the real celebration ... which basically doubled as a holiday party.
Stars on hand to party with TSwift included Halsey, Camila, Abigail Lauren, Fletcher, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cazzie David, Jack Antonoff and more. Everyone posed for Christmas-style group shots, with most wearing Santa hats and holding Xmas decor.
Her birthday cake was also on theme ... covered in cat heads. She's a well-known cat mom.
Of the festivities, Taylor wrote ... "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you."
