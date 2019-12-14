Taylor Swift Celebrates 30th Birthday After Jingle Ball Performance

Taylor Swift turned 30 this weekend ... and it played like a star-studded Christmas special on network television. Nothin' but the best for TayTay!!!

The pop star performed Friday night at Madison Square Garden for iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball concert, where her Dirty 30 was acknowledged on stage with a giant birthday cake -- courtesy of the iHeart team and Elivs Duran, who led a communal "Happy Birthday."

She also got a sweet video montage of birthday wishes from tons of her celeb pals and contemporaries ... including Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Ryan Seacrest, Lauv, BTS, Why Don't We, Lizzo, 5 Seconds of Summer, Samuel L. Jackson, Camila Cabello and others.

Then came the real celebration ... which basically doubled as a holiday party.

Stars on hand to party with TSwift included Halsey, Camila, Abigail Lauren, Fletcher, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cazzie David, Jack Antonoff and more. Everyone posed for Christmas-style group shots, with most wearing Santa hats and holding Xmas decor.

Her birthday cake was also on theme ... covered in cat heads. She's a well-known cat mom.