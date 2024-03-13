Travis Kelce Praises Taylor Swift's 'Amazing' Singapore Concerts

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce isn't sick of Taylor Swift concerts just yet -- the Kansas City Chiefs superstar raved about his girlfriend's latest tour dates in Singapore ... saying it was an "amazing" experience.

The Super Bowl champion -- who was spotted at two of Swift's six sold-out shows in Asia last week -- praised Tay's performance on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason ... and even though he's seen the same setlist several times, he clearly can't get enough.

Kelce's comments are no surprise -- after all, the guy danced like no one was watching during his appearances ... and the Swifties made sure to show him some serious love as well.

Kelce also gushed over a "cool as f***" greenhouse he visited during his trip ... and it turns out he's not just a zoo dude, he is also a big fan of plants.

Of course, the Traylor romance all came to be after Travis hit up Taylor's show at Arrowhead Stadium back in July ... and the two have written quite the love story ever since.