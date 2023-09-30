Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Didn't Dine Together at Paris Restaurant

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted leaving the same restaurant in France, sending fans into a tizzy ... but those expecting an awkward lunch date should think again, 'cause it didn't happen.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... neither of them knew the other was at L'Avenue in Paris earlier this week, and no one ever made them aware of it while they were dining, either.

We're told Hailey and Selena were also seated on different floors during their meals -- so there certainly wasn't any interaction going on between them.

Play video content

The viral video showed them entering and leaving the Parisian hotspot while they were there for Fashion Week. The potential meeting of Justin Bieber's wife and ex-girlfriend prompted one fan to ask, "What does this mean?" ... while another simply commented, "WOAH."

Folks also noticed they were at the same after-party this week ... but our sources say they haven't bumped into each other at all. It's a big city.

As we reported, a feud went down earlier this year between Selena's fans and Hailey's ... after people thought HB was throwing shade at SG online.

Selena attempted to put an end to the bashing ... saying Hailey reached out to her and "let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity" in response to the speculation -- asking people to cut out the bullying.

Hailey chimed in, saying she had a hard few weeks in the midst of the backlash ... adding, "Things can always be taken out of context."