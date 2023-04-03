Kourtney Kardashian Uses Selena Gomez Song in Promo Video On Heels of Kylie Feud

Kourtney Kardashian has apparently chosen a side in the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud ... at least that's what fans believe after a new promo video for KK's latest product.

Kourtney's wellness brand, Lemme, just released a line of liquid drops, and Selena's song "The Heart Wants What It Wants" is used in a new TikTok from the brand showing off the product.

Whether or not the use of the song is purely a coincidence remains unknown, but fans think it means Kourtney has chosen to be on Team Selena in the feud with Kylie Jenner and Hailey.

As we reported, Selena fans were outraged when they thought Kylie and Hailey were taking jabs at Selena, who dated Justin Bieber years before marrying HB.

The whole thing started after Selena posted a vid saying she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much. Hours later, Kylie posted a FaceTime screenshot with Hailey, focusing on their brows -- with the caption "this was an accident?????" over her own eyebrows.

The eyebrows were only the beginning -- the drama between Hailey and Selena went on for weeks with fans comparing their relationship to JB and some accusing Hailey of stealing him.

Eventually, the Internet hate toward Hailey got so bad -- with death threats -- SG released a message telling everyone to calm down.