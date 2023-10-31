Leonardo DiCaprio's Lamborghini From 'Wolf of Wall Street' Up For Sale

The one and only Lamborghini Leonardo DiCaprio drove in the 2013 hit movie, "The Wolf of Wall Street," is goin' up for sale ... and it could be yours -- if you have a ton of dough to spend.

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary ride is joining Bonhams|Cars' lineup for the 'On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction' next month ... being shown off for the first time since its big screen debut.

It's being offered at an estimate of $1.5 million - $2 million ... and is in "as-filmed" condition, which means it's a bit beat up ... but that wear and tear has been preserved for a decade -- acting as a time capsule for Martin Scorsese's film.

It's got scissor doors and has a sleek finish on it -- the Hero Car is just 1 of 658 rides ever produced in the 25th-anniversary lineup.

Fans will have a hard time forgetting Leo's ride in the movie ... most notably, it's featured in the scene when the actor's character, Jordan Belfort, went a little overboard with the quaaludes.

We should note -- production also rented a second Lambo during filming to serve as a backup car -- but that one was only on screen for a few seconds ... so the one up for sale is the real deal.

The lucky buyer will also get one of four of the film's most iconic costumes )featured in the scene where Dicaprio's character climbs out of the car), a director's chair and clapboard -- both signed by Scorsese, Leo, and Margot Robbie -- a couple of crew hoodies and DVDs of the movie, and letters of authenticity.