Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Support from Munchausen Syndrome Org

Gypsy Rose Blanchard being free will do more good than bad for those suffering from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy -- so says an org focusing on the rare behavioral disorder.

Andrea Dunlop, Founder of Munchausen Support -- the only nonprofit dedicated to helping victims and families impacted by Munchausen by Proxy -- tells TMZ ... she wishes Gypsy healing and peace after everything she went through at such a young age, and can't wait to hear her perspective.

She adds, "While we don't condone her actions with respect to her part in her mother's murder, she has served her time and has every right to share her experience in her own words, and it will undoubtedly shed light on this little understood form of abuse to the millions of people who have been captivated by her story."

Dunlop also tells us Munchausen by Proxy is actually far more common than people might be aware of -- and they think Gypsy's unique POV will actually lead to thousands of others coming forward to share their own stories of survival ... obviously a positive result.

Some of these lesser-known cases are covered in Dunlop's podcast, 'Nobody Should Believe Me,' and the org says more will likely surface now that Gypsy's back on the outside, and ready to share her history with the condition.

Bottom line ... yes, Gypsy did a bad thing -- but now that she's paid her debt to society ... she can clearly become an invaluable resource for others who might be silently suffering in a similar situation.