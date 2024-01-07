Gypsy Rose Blanchard Enjoys 'Harry Potter' Broadway Show Date Night

Play video content BACKGRID

Gypsy Rose Blanchard decided to take in some high culture Saturday night, going to a Broadway show ... one with a special personal meaning.

The controversial ex-con hit the Big Apple with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, and the two hustled to make curtain for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

If you recall ... her mother, Dee Dee, yanked her out of school when she was very young, and she repeatedly read the 'Harry Potter' series to learn to read.

Gypsy took to TikTok minutes before the curtain went up to share her 'Harry Potter' love, and snaps of her seats, with her exploding social media audience.

The couple's fun night out sits in stark opposition to the harrowing details emerging in her new Lifetime docuseries.

Gypsy recently revealed she'd been violent toward her mother before she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn plotted her murder.

The 32-year-old says, after her mother caught her trying to run away when she was 19, Dee Dee chained her to the bed and beat her severely.

She said Dee Dee also bought a gun and one day, while arguing, Gypsy grabbed it off the table and fired multiple shots at her mother.

It turned out to only be a BB gun, but Gypsy said she was shocked to find she'd pulled the trigger at all, having made the snap decision without thinking.

Dee Dee's medical records show she was treated for a pellet gun injury ... but she said a man robbed and shot her in a Walmart parking lot.

Of course, a few years later, Gypsy did plan and successfully stab her mother to death ... a crime for which she served seven years.