Gypsy Rose Blanchard Credits Prison Stay for Helping Her Grow as a Woman

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she's a totally different person from when she started her prison stay, but reveals she's become the woman she always dreamed she'd be.

ABC New's Good Morning America scored the first TV sit-down interview with the famous felon, who says she got tons of life experience during her 7 years behind bars.

In the clip, obtained exclusively by TMZ, Gypsy tells Deborah Roberts, "20/20" co-anchor and ABC's senior national affairs correspondent, that prison time taught her life lessons, and she's super proud of the woman it helped to shape post-prison life.

The way Gypsy sees it ... she matured through trial and error in prison just like everyone else, even those people outside prison walls.

Of course, most of her personal life from behind bars is now public ... especially her romance with husband, Ryan, who she married during lockup. As we reported, haters attacked Ryan and Gypsy, but she stood by her man ... and his game in the bedroom.

Ryan also joined Gypsy for the GMA interview.