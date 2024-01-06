GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD MURDER HOUSE A HIT with TOURISTS ... Neighbors Pissed!!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former neighbors are being haunted by the past -- an onslaught of tourists is descending on the Springfield, MO home where she and her now ex-boyfriend slayed her mother, Dee Dee.

Interest in the case has been reignited following Gypsy's recent prison release. One neighbor, named Tonia, tells TMZ ... loads of people with out-of-state license plates are stopping in the middle of the road to take pics of the house.

However, some tourists are struggling to find it, because it was repainted from pink to blue following the murder, and the wheelchair ramp Gypsy used has been removed.

As a result, they've been asking neighbors to direct them to the right house -- but, Tonia confessed she once refused to provide details to protect the new mother/daughter duo living there.

Meanwhile, Thomas Pengilly -- another neighbor -- says the whole ordeal has been stressful, and he's convinced some people might show up with bad intentions ... saying the home should've been torn down.

His advice for others hoping to catch a glimpse of the infamous home is find better things to do in life than relive someone's trauma and pain.

Sam Baker is also fuming ... telling TMZ the commotion in the neighborhood has been aggravating, with traffic doubling on the block.

Sam's concerned for his kids playing outside 'cause people aren't paying attention to the speed limit, and also stop in the middle of the road for photos.

Habitat for Humanity actually gifted the home to Gypsy and her mother ... after DD falsely claimed they were victims of Hurricane Katrina.