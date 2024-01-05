Gypsy Rose Blanchard Can't Contact Ex-BF Who Killed Mother While On Parole
1/5/2024 1:00 AM PT
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is banned from having any contact with the former flame she enlisted to kill her mom ... at least not while she remains on parole.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Gypsy's parole conditions bar her from talking to Nick Godejohn, the ex-boyfriend who was convicted of murdering her mother, Dee Dee.
She also can't email, text, write or communicate with him through any third-party
Remember ... Godejohn is serving a life sentence for killing Dee Dee as part of a fatal plot to help Gypsy escape her mother's clutches. The slaying resulted in a second-degree murder conviction for Gypsy, who was recently released on parole after spending 7 years in prison.
Gypsy is now home in Louisiana with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, and some of her other notable parole conditions include completing an outpatient mental health program.
The good news for Gypsy is she's not confined to house arrest.
As we've told you ... Gypsy is catching up on what she missed during her time behind bars ... going shopping, spending time with family, chowing down on fast food and having lots of sex with her husband.
So it's onwards and upwards for Gypsy ... no use in reminiscing about Nick!!!