Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spent Time in Solitary Confinement Because of a Fan

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dishing new surprising confessions about her time behind bars ... admitting she once spent 2 weeks in solitary purely because a total stranger posted something about a prison break.

Her new e-book, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," was released Tuesday and in it, Gypsy says the super fan's social media post declared she didn't belong in prison, and they wished they could bust her out.

She says that was enough to trigger staff at Chillicothe Correctional Facility in Missouri to send her straight to isolation.

Gypsy says the experience was traumatizing as prison officials used that time to go through her stuff and look for any plans or correspondence indicating she knew the person behind the post ... but she didn't.

The e-book features a collection of letters, phone transcripts, and photos from her prison stay ... and was written with Michele Matrisciani and Melissa Moore -- the latter interviewed Gypsy while she was locked up.

It also details her opioid addiction while in prison ... and features an open letter she penned to her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, telling her that fear, manipulation, and isolation were all she learned from her type of love.