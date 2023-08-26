Britney Spears Adds Two Employees to House Staff, One with Medical Background

Britney Spears and her (remaining) team are taking steps to make sure she's cared for, especially when it comes to her health ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Britney tell us ... she recently hired 2 new staff members at her Los Angeles-area home. We're told one of those staffers has a history working in medicine -- which is obviously really important, considering Britney's needs.

Our sources say the staffer with medical experience will have a wide range of responsibilities, but the primary job is to make sure she stays healthy. A key responsibility is making sure she takes her meds.

As for Britney's remaining support system -- her attorney, Mat Rosengart, and manager Cade Hudson -- we're told their focus is keeping Britney occupied. Our sources say she's been working on music as well as ventures outside the house. We're told Britney doesn't like being alone, so getting her out and about is important.

Britney recently posted a series of photos and videos from what many thought was her divorce party -- surrounded by shirtless men -- but we're told that was actually an old video.