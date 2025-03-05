Fraudulent Fundraiser for Angie Stone Banned by GoFundMe After Raising Thousands

A fraudulent fundraiser claiming to support Angie Stone's legacy just days after her death has been banned by GoFundMe -- after raking in over $12K.

A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that all donations have been refunded, and the organizer, going by the name "Lenda Peers," has been banned from any future fundraising.

Typically, on GoFundMe, a beneficiary is clearly named if funds are being raised for someone else.

But, this particular fundraiser never mentioned how the money would be used or how Angie’s family would be supported. Instead, the bio just gave a brief rundown of Angie's fame and her death.

Speaking to us, the spokesperson added ... "At no point did the organizer have access to any of the donations. GoFundMe has zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and takes swift action against those who seek to take advantage of the generosity of our community.

"While cases of misuse are rare, donors and beneficiaries are fully protected by GoFundMe's Giving Guarantee. We are continuing to closely monitor the platform for any fundraisers related to the passing of Angie Stone and will remove those found to be in violation of our Terms of Service."

It was definitely suspicious activity ... the $12K that was raised was just a fraction of the $25K goal -- but luckily, it was shut down before it hit its target.