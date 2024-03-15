Kanye Wanted Threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose, Safaree Confirms

Play video content

Kanye West once attempted to bring Nicki Minaj's "Monster" lyrics to life -- specifically the part about her wanting to have a threesome with him and his GF at the time, Amber Rose!!!

During the tail end of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" chit-chat with Big Boy, the trio were discussing garbage rap bars when the L..A. radio host threw Safaree's name in the fire ... reminding everyone of the time his freestyle crashed and burned on "The Breakfast Club," leaving Charlamagne to disregard the ashes.

Ye actually defended Safaree's pen game, but immediately recalled the time they were in the studio working on his 2010 album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."

He pulled Safaree aside for advice on sealing the deal with Nicki, but says he had no clue he was dating Nicki at the time!!!

On the track, Nicki famously rapped, "Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me I think me, you and Amb' should ménage Friday" -- and Ye thought he could press his luck.

It doesn't seem like it went down ... Safaree hopped in Akademiks' comments and looked back at the moment with a laugh, though it probably wasn't that funny in real-time!!!

