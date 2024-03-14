Kanye West Post Sizzling Instagram Photo Shoot of Bianca Censori

Kanye West was back at it Wednesday ... showing off his sexy wife, Bianca Censori, and all of her many assets for everyone to see.

Ye posted a series of photos of Bianca going braless in a tight-fitting pink bustier ... slightly exposing her breasts.

Bianca wore white leggings accentuating her curves with a pair of pumps inside a room as she posed before double gray closet doors.

In two of the snaps, Bianca placed her hands behind her back as if she was cuffed. Other pictures captured Bianca squatting and turning back around in the same lingerie outfit.

Kanye was nowhere in sight, probably because he was behind the camera playing shutterbug.

The photo shoot comes one day after Bianca was hanging out with Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The two were filmed together at Ye's listening party for his latest album, "Vultures 2." The sighting took everybody by surprise, setting social media on fire with a slew of comments.