Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Butt Cheeks Out for 'Vultures 2' Party

Kanye West's wife is keeping her wardrobe risque ... even though they're back on U.S. soil, she's still flashing as much skin as she did in Europe -- and it might be the perfect distraction from yet another late release from her husband.

Bianca Censori was rocking a completely sheer black bodysuit and high-high garter boots with her bare ass cheeks on full display Friday night in L.A. ... as she and Ye arrived at a listening party for his "Vultures 2" album.

The project was supposed to be released to the public on Friday, but as he typically does ... Kanye hit pause, and it never dropped.

Inside the party, though, no one seemed to mind the delay. Hell, they were all getting to hear the unfinished album -- and, no doubt, Bianca gave everyone something else to talk about ... her lack of clothing.

As for the album's status -- Kanye told fans on social media, "We in the lab." Just as he did for the first 'Vultures' record, Ye is working with Ty Dolla $ign for the follow-up.