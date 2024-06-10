Young Thug Attorney Brian Steel Arrested in Court For Refusing To Give Up Source

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel followed in the footsteps of YSL Woody on Monday ... he was held in contempt and taken into custody in the middle of the trial.

Judge Ural Glanville and Steel engaged in a testy back-and-forth after the attorney -- based on information he claimed to have from a source -- accused the judge of having a secret conversation with prosecutors and Woody behind his back ... but then refused to give up his source for the accusation.

Right before we went into recess, Young Thug’s lawyer , Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. #YSL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wCHWmFzVuO — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 10, 2024 @SeidenWSBTV

The whole thing turned into a clash of the legal titans ... and the judge ended up holding Steel in contempt for refusing to give up his source.

According to Brian Steel, the prosecution KNEW that Lil Woody was going to plead the fifth in front of the jury and is asking for a mistrial since they shouldn't have let him do that. pic.twitter.com/IjZxoaoSzX — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 7, 2024 @ThuggerDaily

Last week, Woody -- real name Kenneth Copeland -- invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege to refuse testimony despite prosecutors giving him immunity ... and it resulted with him being held in contempt.