Young Thug Defendant YSL Woody Held in Contempt for Refusing to Testify

Young Thug Co-Defendant Refuses to Testify ... Judge Holds Him in Contempt

Young Thug's co-defendant Kenneth "YSL Woody" Copeland pled the fifth despite receiving immunity from prosecutors ... and found himself cuffed up for contempt of court!!!

On Friday, Judge Ural Glanville explained several times to Copeland he had to testify in the case because prosecutors had granted him immunity from prosecution with respect to his testimony.

The judge warned Copeland that he was skating on thin ice by continuing to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Copeland apparently decided to keep his mouth shut, anyway -- forcing the judge's hand to find him in contempt and take him into custody.

Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel called for a mistrial as a result, but the judge denied the motion. The case is 8 months old, and still never fails to surprise.

ysl phone wood social post

Lil Woody made no apologies after the court broke for recess ... he seems to be intent on keeping his lips zipped!!!

