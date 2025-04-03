Prosecutors Want Young Thug's Probation Revoked for Reposting Murder Witness

Young Thug's freedom is gonna be short-lived if prosecutors get their way -- they want him locked up again for revealing a witness in a murder case on his social media.

Fulton County prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday asking the judge to revoke Thug's probation for putting law enforcement in danger by reposting a blogger's image of a police investigator who was testifying in a gang-related murder.

According to docs, the judge in that case ordered the media not to show the witness on TV, but the blogger defied that order ... posting a pic of the cop with the caption, "She doesn't want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is."

On Tuesday, Thug "amplified" it by not only reposting the blogger, but in his own caption he named the investigator and called her the "biggest liar in the DA's office."

Prosecutors say Thug's post went viral, getting more than 2 million views and thousands of comments and reposts. Some of the comments included threats that were made against the investigator and Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

Thug's only been out of jail since last October, when he struck a plea deal in the YSL RICO case -- he pled guilty to criminal street gang activity, and was given 15 years' probation.

Prosecutors say he's violated that probation with a "campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process."

D.A. Willis is asking the judge to revoke Thug's probation and lock him up immediately to send a message that witness intimidation ain't cool.