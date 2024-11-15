Pregnant Megan Fox Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Megan Fox is showing off her growing baby bump ... all while looking hot as hell.

The pregnant "Transformers" star proudly displays her bun in the oven in a series of shots posted on social media ... featuring Megan wearing some black lace lingerie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you can see, Megan is cradling her baby bump in a sheer look ... covering up her private parts but showing lots of skin.

Megan's also got long, red nails ... and there's video of her posing at the photo shoot too.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The social media posts make it seem like this was Megan's look for last night's GQ Men of the Year 2024 party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles ... as we reported, she pulled up to the party with MGK but never got out of the car.

As a result, this is the first time we're getting a good look at Megan's baby bump.

Play video content TMZ.com

Megan announced earlier this week she was expecting her first child with MGK ... and, as we first told you, our sources say she's 4 to 5 months along in her pregnancy.