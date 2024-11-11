Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Knew She Was Expecting Before Announcement

Megan Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, is all smiles over her pregnancy news -- no drama here, just pure excitement.

Sources tell TMZ that Brian wasn’t blindsided by Megan’s baby news with Machine Gun Kelly -- she actually shared it with their three sons months ago, and they passed it along to their dad.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We’re told Megan and Brian chatted about it soon after, and it’s all good -- he’s totally happy for her.

The exes -- who were married for 10 years until finalizing their divorce in 2022 -- have kept things friendly as they co-parent their sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.