Megan Fox and MGK Super Affectionate, Seemingly Back Together After Breakup Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly buried any rumors of a possible split Thursday night ... the couple was spotted all over Manhattan -- and all over each other.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, which shows Megan and MGK standing side by side in front of Skylight Essex Crossing, where they had just left a party hosted by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

MGK has his arm wrapped around Megan as he massages her back. The two also hold hands as they mosey down the block.

We're told MGK and Megan were "super affectionate" and couldn't keep their paws off one another. MGK was kissing Megan, putting to bed claims their relationship was in trouble.

As you recall, Megan first hinted at a breakup with MGK in February when she posted on social media lyrics from Beyonce's "Lemonade" album, alluding to infidelity. Fans took that to mean the couple had gone their separate ways. Some even speculated that MGK had an affair with his band's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Sophie's reps vehemently denied it.

But now it seems everything is back on track for Megan and MGK. On top of Travis' shindig, the lovebirds hit the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party Thursday night in NYC. Megan is one of the models featured in the issue.