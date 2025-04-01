Young Scooter 911 'Swatter' Changes Story Up, Now Says It Was Her Being Abused

Switches Her Story All The Way Up

The woman who made the 911 call that led to the police altercation that eventually ended rapper Young Scooter's life is stepping forward with her side of the story ... and it's a completely different one than the one she told Atlanta Emergency Services!!!

Demi Blanco, a reality star contestant on the Zeus Network series "Baddies," went live on Instagram Tuesday and claimed she was being treated unfairly by social media users angry over Scooter's death because they didn't know the whole side of the story.

Demi claims she called 911 to "protect herself" ... a total contradiction of the call she made on March 28 when she urged cops to come stop a naked woman from being beaten outside an Atlanta home.

She goes on to clarify that she's "a woman" and claims she was abused multiple times.

You can hear the differences in Demi's testimony from the other day for yourself. She also stumbled on giving 911 dispatch a clear description of the man she claims was doing the abuse in front of her face.

Atlanta PD didn't find any evidence to match Demi's descriptions, but they encountered Scooter and another man just before the late rapper made a run for it and ripped an artery by hopping a fence.

The police are adamant they didn't fire any shots at Scooter but Young Thug is currently calling them a liar in the wake of Demi's latest testimony.

Thug is blaming APD gang investigator Marissa Viverito for allegedly covering up the details of Scooter's death.

Biggest liar in the DA office pic.twitter.com/GYQvfNU0Fh — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 1, 2025 @youngthug

It's unclear if Viverito is part of the current investigation but she did testify in Thug's YSL case -- where Scooter also sat in the courtroom for support -- so he has a bone to pick regardless.