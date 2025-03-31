David Hasselhoff Absent From Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Funeral Service

David Hasselhoff didn’t attend his ex-wife Pamela Bach's funeral service over the weekend, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ that witnesses at the service say David was nowhere to be seen at the Saturday service for Pamela, which was held at the Bel Air Presbyterian Church.

When TMZ asked his rep why he didn’t attend, they declined to comment on the reason for his absence.

We’re told about 150 people attended the service, where singer Stacy Citron performed. Pamela’s two daughters with David, Taylor and Hayley, spoke ... as well as Pamela's two sisters, Penny and Cathy.

In video obtained by TMZ, David is seen in throwback images on the screen at the church service, with Pamela during happier times.

David and Pamela were married from 1989 to 2006, but their divorce was highly contentious, with disputes over spousal support lasting until 2017.

However, David gave TMZ a statement after her death, saying he and his family are saddened by her passing, and requested privacy as they navigated their grief.

Pamela was 62.

RIP