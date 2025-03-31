Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

David Hasselhoff Absent From Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Funeral Service

David Hasselhoff Absent From Ex-Wife Pamela Bach's Funeral Service

Published
pamela bach david hasslehoff
Getty Composite

David Hasselhoff didn’t attend his ex-wife Pamela Bach's funeral service over the weekend, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ that witnesses at the service say David was nowhere to be seen at the Saturday service for Pamela, which was held at the Bel Air Presbyterian Church.

033125-pamela-bach-kal
REMEMBERING PAMELA

When TMZ asked his rep why he didn’t attend, they declined to comment on the reason for his absence.

We’re told about 150 people attended the service, where singer Stacy Citron performed. Pamela’s two daughters with David, Taylor and Hayley, spoke ... as well as Pamela's two sisters, Penny and Cathy.

pamela bach service

In video obtained by TMZ, David is seen in throwback images on the screen at the church service, with Pamela during happier times.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff Funeral Service Program
Launch Gallery
Pamela's Funeral Service Program Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

David and Pamela were married from 1989 to 2006, but their divorce was highly contentious, with disputes over spousal support lasting until 2017.

However, David gave TMZ a statement after her death, saying he and his family are saddened by her passing, and requested privacy as they navigated their grief.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff And David Hasselhoff Together
Launch Gallery
Pamela Bach And David Hasselhoff Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Pamela was 62.

RIP

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

related articles