Young Scooter Disses N.O.R.E. After Drake and Future Rift Claims

N.O.R.E. made a splash guest-hosting on "The Breakfast Club" this week when he fueled rumors Future was upset with Drake for collaborating with 21 Savage -- but Freebandz rapper Young Scooter says that's nothing but cap!!!

Scooter swatted down the rumors on IG with a below-the-belt homophobic dig at N.O.R.E. ... claiming the "Drink Champs" host was turning shock jock on the radio simply for views.

Without naming any sources but the "streets," N.O.R.E. claimed Future felt his and Drake's 2015 album "What a Time to Be Alive" lost its importance in the wake of the success of Drake and 21's "Her Loss" release.

An interesting take ... seeing this sentiment wasn't brought up when Future and Lil Uzi Vert dropped their "Pluto x Baby Pluto" joint album in 2020.

Plus, Scooter is Future's right-hand man -- and since Hendrix rarely responds to anything himself -- there's good reason to take his word on this.