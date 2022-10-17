Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Kanye 'George Floyd' Comments, May Pull Episode

Kanye West N.O.R.E. Apologizes For George Floyd 'Drink Champs' Comments I Didn't Want Him to Walk Out!!!

10/17/2022 8:51 AM PT
N.O.R.E. called "The Breakfast Club" on Monday morning to apologize multiple times for the comments Kanye West made about George Floyd on the latest episode of "Drink Champs" his team put out over the weekend.

The "Drink Champs" host was in full damage control mode -- claiming he didn't know Ye's statements were going to be extremely hurtful to listeners.

N.O.R.E. says he later checked Kanye for the GF and "White Lives Matter" remarks later in the interview ... but says he was too drunk to make an impactful moment. He also claimed to have uploaded the wrong edit without combing through it ... an error he says the team will correct in the future.

The veteran rapper shamelessly admitted he didn't want Ye to walk out of the interview if he was silenced ... à la "The Breakfast Club's" infamous Birdman interview where he cursed them out and demanded "Respek."

BC further grilled N.O.R.E. on why he conducted the interview to start ... citing Tucker Carlson and HBO's 'The Shop's recent debacles.

N.O.R.E. defended his show's position, noting the show isn't named "Think Champs" to stage political theater ... but says his relationship with Ye is solid and wanted to give him the courtesy to speak.

He also noted that Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind and several other Jewish associates of his were in the room and used them as gauge meters for Ye's anti-Semitic rants.

N.O.R.E. says he previously spoke to Kanye that he would go on record to denounce Ye's comments and apologized to Stephen Jackson ... who may have cooked him anonymously on Instagram while slamming Ye.

Charlamagne seized an opportunity to hit him with a "told-you-so" zinger ... to which N.O.R.E. copped to, admitting he failed as a journalist.

Following the interview, George Floyd family attorney Lee Merritt says they're looking into potential lawsuits to thwart Kanye's comments ... another reason for N.O.R.E. to backpedal like a strong safety.

