Kanye West Episode of LeBron's 'The Shop' Scrapped Due To 'Hate Speech'

Kanye West's mouth is forcing LeBron James and his producers to scrap an entire episode of "The Shop" ... after they say he spewed "dangerous stereotypes" while they were recording.

LeBron's show normally drops on his Uninterrupted YouTube channel, but late Tuesday night -- after shooting with Ye on Monday -- he and Maverick Carter opted to pull the whole show, rather than edit around Ye's remarks.

Maverick says, “Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

He didn't get more specific about what Kanye said, but we know Twitter and Instagram recently put restrictions on his accounts after he posted anti-Semitic remarks ... and, of course, he's drawn a ton of backlash for the White Lives Matter t-shirts he's been wearing.