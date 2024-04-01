Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Angie Harmon's Family Dog Shot and Killed By Deliveryman

Angie Harmon is devastated after her dog, Oliver, was shot and killed by a deliveryman over Easter weekend.

The actress shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Monday ... claiming an InstaCart employee shot the precious pup after delivering groceries to their home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Angie says the incident wasn't caught on their security camera as it was being charged at the time of the shooting. The 51-year-old star claims the delivery person knew the camera wasn't functional and that's when he made his move to shoot the dog.

No charges have been filed against the alleged shooter ... Angie says the delivery guy claimed self-defense when he spoke to cops. Angie says that's BS, adding, "He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Per her account, the deliveryman admitted to the shooting -- which Angie says took place while her kids were home, saying, "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

Angie slammed the man on her Instagram Story, calling his actions despicable and inexcusable. She also highlighted his InstaCart profile, which shows him using the name Merle.

InstaCart has since responded to Angie's allegations, telling TMZ ... "We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind."

The spokesperson confirmed the delivery person was immediately suspended from their platform ... and said they're cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.

