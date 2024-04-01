DoorDash Driver Caught on Video Apparently Stealing Cat During Delivery

Play video content X/@odwxn

A DoorDash driver appeared to steal a customer's cat right in the middle of a delivery -- at least that's what the purported owner is claiming ... and he seems to have video proof.

A guy named Odwin -- who seems to live in Vegas, at least according to his social pages -- posted a video Sunday with a pretty damning claim ... and just as compelling footage, accusing what looks to be a DoorDash contractor dropping off some grub at his house.

The video is taken from a Ring cam ... and you see what's presumed to be a food delivery person -- Odwin says it's DoorDash, FWIW -- and he strolls on up to the front porch.

He puts a bag of food and a drink he's also carrying down on the ground ... and quickly becomes distracted by a kitty that's rolling up right next to him. The man in the video doesn't even think twice before picking up the cat and attempting to leave with it.

As you can see, he takes a photo of the food delivery with the cat in his arm, and he starts to back away. It looks like the cat fidgets a bit and he puts it down, seemingly ready to walk away from it. But a moment later ... the guy swoops it back up again and leaves with feline.

Odwin hasn't posted any further updates -- which is leading some to believe this might perhaps be staged or not real. However, on its face ... it looks like a straight cat-napping.

The cat owner has posted his cat before, so there doesn't seem to be any doubt this is his pet. At this point, the only real question is ... how can someone be so freaking brazen???