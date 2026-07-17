Paul Pelosi Charged With Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run

Paul Pelosi has been charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a car and then driving away ... TMZ has learned.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... Nancy Pelosi's husband has been charged with the hit-and-run and slapped with an infraction for unlawful turning movement after the alleged incident in Yountville, California earlier this month.

The Napa County D.A. notes it does not usually issue press releases for charges that only involve property crime -- Paul allegedly hit a parked car with no one in it -- but put out this statement because of significant public interest in the case.

The charge comes after his case was submitted to the Napa County District Attorney's office for review.

As we reported, witnesses told cops Paul was driving a "brown colored convertible" when he allegedly hit a parked car. They say he stopped for a second before driving off.

Officers said they came across Paul's car -- which matched that description -- broken down on the side of the road.

They said Paul admitted to hitting something, but didn't know what it was. There was significant damage to the front right side of the parked car, which tracks with where the car was hit.

According to officers, Paul wasn't under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.